West Vancouver landlord ordered to pay tenant $38,000 for wrongful eviction

Photo: Zealty.ca A recent court decision centred on a legal dispute between the former landlord and tenant of this house at 602 St. Andrews Road in West Vancouver.

A West Vancouver landlord will have to pay his former tenant more than $38,000 in compensation after a B.C. Supreme Court justice found the landlord did not prove he occupied the rental unit following the eviction of his tenant.

The decision, handed down Jan. 27, came after Justice Anita Chan rejected landlord Davood Nekoi-Panah’s challenge of a residential tenancy branch decision ordering him to pay his former tenant, Bahador Mohajerrey, 12 months’ rent.

The dispute involved a lower-level rental unit at 602 St. Andrews Road in the British Properties, which the tenant began renting in August 2022 for $3,100 a month. The rent later increased to $3,208.

In March 2024, the landlord served the tenant with a two-month eviction, stating he was going to occupy the unit. The tenant asked to remain until the end of the school year so his children could finish classes, but the landlord refused. The tenant moved out at the end of March, after he found a new place to live.

In a later residential tenancy hearing, the tenant said real estate viewings were taking place while he was still living in the unit, and by the time he moved out there was a “sold” sign on the lawn, despite the landlord’s stated plans to live there. He said he returned to the unit in late April 2024 and saw no one living there. He said he was told by a woman renting the upper floor that she did not know the landlord.

Under the Residential Tenancy Act, a landlord who evicts a tenant for personal use must occupy the unit for at least six months. If that does not happen, the tenant is entitled to compensation.

The tenant later applied to the residential tenancy branch, arguing the landlord did not live in the unit as required. The landlord was ordered to pay him a year’s rent.

In his request for a review of that decision, the landlord said the decision ordering him to pay his tenant should be overturned, arguing that he had lived in the unit, renting it back from the new owners for six months after the sale. He also argued the decision should be rejected for procedural unfairness, saying he couldn’t attend the residential tenancy hearing for medical reasons.

The landlord submitted evidence including a sale contract for the property, along with a later addendum stating the landlord would rent the unit back from the new owner from May 1 to Sept. 30, 2024. The landlord also submitted a letter from his Realtor and copies of e-transfer payments for rent made during that period.

But the judge agreed with the original rental tenancy decision, noting there wasn’t enough to prove he lived in the unit, including a lack of supporting evidence like utility bills, mail, or other documents showing he lived there for six months. She added even if he had, he may not have qualified as a landlord, as the property was sold before the six months were up.

The judge also rejected the landlord’s arguments about not being able to attend the hearing because of a medical emergency, agreeing with the original arbitrator who said the medical note did not appear to be signed by a doctor, had no address or phone number and did not refer to an emergency.

In her decision, the judge upheld the residential tenancy decision, ordering the landlord to pay his tenant $38,596.

According to B.C. Assessment, the house at 602 St. Andrews Road sold March 20, 2024 for $2.89 million.