Will Metro Vancouver get hit by the Polar vortex this winter?

Will cold weather hit coast?

Photo: Photo via Margarita-Young / Getty Images The Lower Mainland hasn't had a true Arctic outbreak yet, but winter 2026 isn't over.

Metro Vancouverites got their first taste of real winter temperatures last week. But it wasn't that cold, at least compared to how chilly it can get this time of year.

The region typically sees at least one blast of frigid, Arctic air annually, although some winters see a few. Some outbreaks have even occurred in the fall, but that is less common, says Environment Canada meteorologist Colin Fong.

In some cases, the outbreaks feel monstrously cold. In February 2024, for example, a blast of unshielded Arctic air made lows of -12 C feel as cold as -20 C in the Lower Mainland. We also had a blast of Arctic air in January 2025, although not as intense.

During the recent foggy spell, a ridge of high pressure kept stagnant air close to the ground. Once the fog eased, clearing overnight skies included temperatures as low as -4 C in some areas.

Was Vancouver shielded from the Polar Vortex?

Metro Vancouverites were basically unaffected by the brutal snowstorms that plunged an impressive swath of North America into a deep freeze over the past week.

The polar vortex is an extensive area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both the Earth's poles, weakening in summer and strengthening in winter. The term "vortex" refers to how the air flows counterclockwise closely around the poles.

During the winter, the polar vortex often expands, plunging frigid air southward with the jet stream, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

If you had a flight to or from Vancouver, you may have experienced a delay or even a cancellation. Aviation analytics firm Cirium says roughly 300 more flights across the country had been called off as of 9 a.m. on Jan. 26, affecting tens of thousands of travellers, including many at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

So far, the vortex hasn't brought its wintry wrath to the South Coast. Fong says it was clipping the B.C. Interior, but the "core of the vortex swung over the Prairies."

Is another polar vortex on the way?

Headlines across Canada and the U.S. warn of more cold weather in the coming weeks, thanks to this weather phenomenon, with some models indicating the cold could reach B.C.

The forecast for the Lower Mainland indicates a warmer trend, however, particularly for the first half of February, Fong says.

"I don't see an anomalously cold signal as we kind of march into the first half of February here. I don't see any signal [for a polar vortex] happening, at least not in the first half of February," he noted.

"Now, when we talk about B.C., if anything, we're looking at a pretty warm signal, especially for the first half of February. We're going to be seeing above normal temperatures for pretty much the first half of February."

Why haven't we experienced any Arctic breaks this winter?

Fong says the onslaught of storms from the Pacific is one of the reasons we didn't see significant cold stretches this winter.

Atmospheric rivers typically originate in the tropics, bringing warm air with abundant moisture.

In the fall and early winter, several systems rolled in off the Pacific into the region, as well as a few atmospheric rivers. But winter isn't over yet.

Fong says another blast of Arctic air could arrive later in the season, so folks will have to stay tuned to the Metro Vancouver weather forecast.