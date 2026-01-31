Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver Green Party city councillor Pete Fry is running for mayor

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Two-term Green Party city councillor Pete Fry has entered the race to become Vancouver’s next mayor. The election is in October.

The two-term Green Party city councillor planned to make his bid official Friday at a noon news conference at city hall, followed by an evening campaign event at the Fox Cabaret on Main Street.

“Honestly, not a day goes by where I don't get random people stopping me on the street encouraging me to run, and thanking me for standing up for people,” said Fry in an interview in advance of the news conference.

“So I know that I'm reaching people and I think I represent what people would like to see our city become. I have a lot of faith and confidence in this city. We do have a fantastic city, but the way things are going aren't bringing us all together.”

Fry had been considering a run for mayor as far back as September, with his party asking members via an email fanout whether he should take the step from councillor to mayoral candidate.

Fry, a Strathcona resident, spent some time over the holidays contemplating a run before agreeing recently to lead the party into the October civic election. The Greens have never run a mayoral candidate in the party’s history.

Fry was first elected in 2018 and finished second in the council race — to now-retired Green colleague Adriane Carr — with 61,806 votes. In the 2022 election, he placed 10th (the final councillor spot) with 37,270 votes.

Mayor Ken Sim’s ABC Vancouver party won a landslide in 2022.

'Misplaced priorities'

In this term, Fry has been an ardent critic of Sim and ABC over issues related to the integrity commissioner, the push to abolish the elected park board and pausing development of any net new supportive housing.

He rejected the mayor’s move for a zero per cent property tax increase in 2026, arguing a modest tax increase was a better option and would prevent job loss and cuts to services and departments.

Fry has also questioned Sim’s “misplaced priorities” such as directing staff to study the feasibility of integrating bitcoin into the city’s financial strategies. He criticized the $5-million commitment the mayor made to fund the Vancouver police’s Task Force Barrage in the Downtown Eastside.

In return, Sim and ABC councillors have questioned some of Fry’s decisions, particularly his vote to reject the proposed city-owned Vancouver Lands Development Corporation.

Sim told BIV last week in an interview that the corporation could have helped create more rental housing and generate revenue to invest in community centres, parks and infrastructure.

“I was really disappointed — and this is my opinion — that you have elected officials that put themselves ahead of the residents of Vancouver,” the mayor said. “The non-ABC councillors made it a political issue.”

Crowded field of contenders

As a mayoral candidate, Fry joins what is becoming a crowded field of contenders who want to become Vancouver’s next mayor. Sim is seeking re-election, city councillor Rebecca Bligh is Vote Vancouver’s mayoral candidate and Kareem Allam is leading the Vancouver Liberals.

Former city councillor Colleen Hardwick is seeking TEAM for a Livable Vancouver’s mayoral nomination, while Amanda Burrows and William Azaroff will compete in a nomination contest in February to decide who will represent OneCity in the mayor’s race.

Fry joining the race comes after OneCity, the Greens and COPE have been discussing publicly and privately for years on the need to unite the so-called progressive vote going into this year’s election.

How does having OneCity and the Greens run mayoral candidates do that?

“I’m quite confident that I can reach across a wider political spectrum to gain the kind of support that would be needed [to win],” Fry said. “But, ideally, it would be great to not be duking it out with another progressive.”

Fry also explained that while he is a longtime Green member, the campaign plans to focus more on him than the party brand.

“What's been consistent is that the name recognition for me as a candidate has been quite strong and I've made an intentional kind of focus in this announcement of leaning towards Pete Fry for mayor as opposed to Green Party for mayor,” he said.

“Now I'm still a Green and ultimately will be running as a Green on the ballot, but shifting the focus to be less about partisan politics.”

'Unity mayor'

BIV put the same question about uniting the left or progressive vote to representatives of OneCity and COPE, who responded via email.

OneCity co-chair Cara Ng: “We haven’t heard anything yet. OneCity remains committed to the ongoing unity talks with COPE and the Greens and the parties will share an update as soon as one is available.”

COPE co-chair Shawn Vulliez said he has been involved with unity talks since 2024.

He said COPE has held off on making any mayoral announcements “while attempts at progressive unity are underway.” He said the party has repeatedly proposed a number of pathways to a “unity mayor.”

“One of these proposals, which we called ‘The People's Primary,’ was to hold a public contest that engages the public with multiple mayoral campaigns, followed by a consolidation of the field later behind the strongest and most unifying candidate,” Vulliez said.

“While there is not yet any agreement between parties, it appears we are in that scenario.”

Added Vulliez: “We don't want to get stuck behind a stinker in the mayor's office, or a losing campaign for mayor. So COPE will always consider running the right mayor at the right time for the right reasons.”

'Brilliant in many respects'

Fry said he envisions the role of the mayor to help “lift up” the work of councillors. Examples he provided included supporting COPE Coun. Sean Orr’s work on poverty reduction and OneCity Coun. Lucy Maloney’s passion for improving active transportation.

He included ABC councillors Lisa Dominato, Mike Klassen and Sarah Kirby-Yung in his comment.

“I see who they are, I see their values and I appreciate that,” he said, arguing there was more “collaborative governance” under the Kennedy Stewart administration from 2018 to 2022.

“I don't always agree with Sarah's politics, but I find she's brilliant in many respects. She's got a very sharp mind and she's very focused on things, and I think that's great.”

Fry said the party hasn’t decided on the number of candidates who will run with him in the campaign. The Greens’ best showing as a party was in 2018 when Fry, Carr and Michael Wiebe won three seats on council.