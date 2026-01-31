Metro Vancouver News

New appeal launched into 40-year-old Richmond homicide

Info sought 40 years later

A 40-year-old homicide case in Richmond is being looked at again in hopes of identifying the person responsible.

Richmond RCMP is renewing its appeal to the public for information on the homicide of 21-year-old Kim Dianne Stolberg.

A video has been published in hopes that current residents or anyone who has moved away can help with the case.

Stolberg was in her family's Richmond engineering business office shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 1985, talking with her sister on the phone about a surprise anniversary party for their parents.

During the call, Stolberg told her sister an unknown person entered the office and put her on hold, but she never returned to the phone.

Just before 9 p.m., she was found stabbed to death inside the building on River Road, between Capstan Way and Cambie Road.

Stolberg was described as a quiet and caring young woman who loved animals and enjoyed horseback riding. She lived with her parents in Surrey and worked part-time at her family's Richmond business.

“Forty years have passed, but our commitment to finding answers for Kim and her family has not diminished,” said Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh, Richmond RCMP Major Crime Commander.

“Someone out there knows something. We have investigative tools today that we didn’t have in 1985. Even a small detail, remembered now, could be the key to finding whoever was responsible for Kim’s death.”

Modern tools, including advances in forensic technology and a digitized case record, are being used by a serious crime unit investigator to review the file.

“This remains an active, ongoing investigation, and we’re applying every contemporary tool we have,” said Cpl. Carlen Oates.

“But we still need the public’s help. If you remember anything from that time, please reach out. A single tip can make all the difference.”

Anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU) at 604-204-4600 or by email at [email protected]. Please leave your name, contact information, and a summary of the information you have.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)