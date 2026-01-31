Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver council to consider two projects on city land totalling 1,869 rental apartments

Photo: Image courtesy City of Vancouver report. An artist’s rendering of a rental housing proposal for towers of 42 and 25 storeys at Main Street and Terminal Avenue, the current site of a parking lot. Science World is across the street from the site.

Vancouver council will decide Feb. 3 on whether to allow two projects to proceed on city land that will add a total of 1,869 rental apartments to downtown and the Main Street and Terminal Avenue area.

The City of Vancouver is the applicant for both rezoning applications, which fall under a rental housing policy regarding city-owned lands. Approved in 2024, the policy unlocks a new approach to delivering rental housing on up to five city sites.

“Proposed developments will be secured as 100 per cent rental tenure for the residential portion of the building, advancing the implementation of council’s middle income housing initiative,” a staff report said.

Rezonings considered under this policy are exempt from payments or provision of amenities pursuant to the city’s community amenity contributions policy for rezonings, “as these projects are expected to provide long-term, broad-based public benefits through generation of non-tax revenues.”

The largest of the two projects is proposed for an area comprised of 25 lots on the southwest corner of Pacific Street and Hornby Street, directly east of the Burrard Street Bridge.

The addresses are 1402-1462 Burrard St., 1401-1451 Hornby St. and 900 Pacific St.

An artist's rendering of a dual tower proposal for 25 lots at north end of Burrard Bridge. | Image courtesy City of Vancouver report

52 storeys

The project is described in a staff report as a mixed-use development that will feature a 40-storey (west tower) and a 52-storey (east tower) connected with a podium. A total of 1,089 rental units and ground-floor commercial space are proposed.

The surrounding neighbourhood consists of high-density residential buildings ranging from a single storey to more than 40 storeys in height, including the Burrard Gateway and Vancouver House buildings.

Directly across the Burrard Bridge is the Squamish Nation’s Sen̓áḵw development.

Comments received during the public feedback stage supported the new rental housing, the proposed density for the neighbourhood and new commercial retail space. Concerns included impacts on neighbourhood character, views, traffic and construction.

Science World

The other project for council’s consideration is located on the south side of Terminal Avenue, between Quebec and Main streets. The site currently serves as a parking lot and is across the street from Science World.

The proposal calls for a mixed-use development with towers of 42 and 25 storeys, which would be connected by a six-storey podium, with 780 rental units. Commercial space is planned for the ground floor.

A staff report says the area is undergoing “significant change,” with buildings approved or under construction for up to 25 storeys along Main Street and up to 18 storeys along Second Avenue.

The new St. Paul’s Hospital is also under construction a few blocks away.

The staff report said public feedback received about the project included comments of support for new rental housing, transit-oriented development and urban revitalization. Concerns included excessive height, affordability and that the project would cause overburdened infrastructure.

With both projects, separate staff reports say covenants will be registered on title to prohibit the stratification and/or separate sale of individual units. Rent increases during each tenancy will be capped at the Residential Tenancy Act annual allowable rental increase.

Vancouver Lands Development Corporation

The projects were identified in a staff report that went before council in October 2025 to be among six sites proposed to be developed via a new city-owned Vancouver Lands Development Corporation.

To build housing on city lands, the city has traditionally been involved in long-term prepaid ground leases without participating in development. That approach poses the lowest risk as it does not involve any equity contribution or debt taken on by the city.

The development corporation was to act as a separate legal entity from the City of Vancouver and would function independently and be able to take on the necessary development financing for the projects.

The staff report said staff acknowledged self-development “poses a higher level of risk,” but also provides an opportunity to generate higher financial returns by leveraging debt and equity.

“There are inherent risks associated with rental housing development and operation, ranging from subpar return on investment to actual financial loss,” the report said. “The [new corporation] will establish a robust risk management framework and proper safeguards to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the portfolio.”

The corporation was never approved.

'Less profitable'

The staff recommendation to create the corporation included transferring six city-owned properties to the proposed government enterprise—a move that required eight votes of the 11-member council to pass.

The corporation was shot down by city councillors Rebecca Bligh, Lucy Maloney, Sean Orr and Pete Fry, all of whom wanted more details on the entity and emphasized the need for affordable housing to be tied to the corporation’s mandate.

The two projects before council at the Feb. 3 hearing continue to be overseen by the Vancouver Housing Development Office, which is also managing rezoning for the 2400 Motel on Kingsway.

“Planning and design will move forward on these projects unless directed otherwise by council,” the city’s communications department told BIV in a previous email.

“While the development approach may evolve, the city remains committed to the creation of new rental housing on city land. Without establishing a government business enterprise, the city may need to continue with its less profitable long-term prepaid ground-lease approach for development.”

The public hearing for the two projects begins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the council chamber at city hall.