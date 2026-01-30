Metro Vancouver News

Aquilini-linked lawsuit seeks $87K from university tenant over water damage

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. The owner of 89 W. Georgia St. claims in a lawsuit that one of its tenants, a New Jersey-based private university, was responsible for “extensive” water damage to six floors following an alleged HVAC failure in January 2024.

A lawsuit filed by an entity related to Aquilini Properties LP is seeking $87,411.30 plus interest and legal costs from a private U.S. university that was a tenant of a downtown Vancouver tower and was allegedly responsible for water damage to multiple floors.

Pacific Coast Arena Inc. filed a Jan. 12 notice of civil claim in the B.C. Supreme Court accusing defendant Fairleigh Dickinson University of British Columbia Foundation (FDU) of breaching the lease “by failing to properly repair, maintain, operate and manage” an HVAC system that FDU allegedly supplied and installed at its premises at 1100-89 W. Georgia St. in Vancouver.

This property is within a 26-storey mixed-use tower located adjacent to Aquilini-owned Rogers Arena, according to online marketing materials.

The system allegedly failed on Jan. 13, 2024, discharging water into the premises and other areas of the building, which the lawsuit said caused “extensive” damage to six floors.

The lawsuit has not been tested or proven in court.

“Fairleigh Dickinson University does not comment on matters under litigation,” a spokesperson told BIV.

The claim said that in 2020, FDU supplied and installed a dedicated HVAC system serving its premises.

“Pursuant to the lease, the defendant was responsible, at its sole cost and expense, for repairing, maintaining, operating and keeping the tenant HVAC system in good order, first-class condition and repair, and for ensuring that it was operated and maintained in a state of efficient and good working order,” said the claim.

The failure of the system in January 2024 allegedly occurred when a duct heating coil froze, ruptured and discharged water into FDU’s 11th-floor premises and multiple other floors and common areas of the building, including floors five through ten.

After the incident, Pacific Coast Arena sent letters to the university saying the landlord was not liable and that it would seek “indemnification” for all costs and expenses incurred by the landlord or other tenants affected by the water damage, the claim said.

Indemnification is a legal term meaning that one party will make another party whole again in the event of a loss.

One of the letters enclosed an emergency invoice package issued by On Side Restoration Services Ltd. in the amount of $59,206.83. However, in January 2025, FDU’s lawyer disputed liability and denied any obligation to indemnify the plaintiff, the claim said.

Pacific Coast Arena said it then paid for a professional engineer to investigate the cause of the incident, whose July 2025 report allegedly concluded the failure “resulted from freezing of water within the defendant’s hydronic coil” and “could only have occurred due to faults, incorrect settings or operational failures within the tenant HVAC system.”

The engineer, a multinational firm named NDY, allegedly concluded that such faults were not caused by or related to any base building system or any act or omission of Pacific Coast Arena.

The engineer further concluded that the system “was likely malfunctioning for a period of time prior to the incident, “suggesting that the tenant did not perform sufficient maintenance,” the claim said.

Pacific Coast Arena sent a further December 2025 letter to FDU enclosing the engineer’s report and seeking a total of $87,411.30 payable to Aquilini Properties LP, an amount that included reconstruction and repair work to other floors and the cost of NDY’s services.

FDU allegedly did not respond to this letter.

“The defendant has failed, refused or neglected to pay the amounts demanded. Despite repeated demands, the defendant has not reimbursed the plaintiff for the losses incurred as a result of the incident,” said the claim.

The plaintiff’s lawyer did not respond to multiple requests for comment, including questions about the legal relationship between Pacific Coast Arena and Aquilini-branded entities.

FDU had not yet filed a response to civil claim according to Court Services Online, B.C.’s electronic court registry.

The lawsuit said the commercial lease was initially for five years commencing on Dec. 1, 2019 and expiring on Nov. 30, 2024. It said that on May 8, 2024, after the incident, the lease was mutually extended for two years, and that FDU subsequently terminated the lease effective June 30, 2026. It is unclear whether FDU currently operates at the site, with BIV staff unable to access the 11th floor last week.