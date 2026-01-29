Metro Vancouver News

Heavy rain returns to B.C.'s south coast, including parts of Metro Vancouver

BC south coast to get soaked

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman wears a plastic poncho as rain falls in Vancouver, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Parts of British Columbia's south coast, including Metro Vancouver, are under a rainfall warning, as to 100 millimetres is expected over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada says a warm front over the region is "drawing in moist, subtropical air" and bringing rain to areas including interior and western Vancouver Island as well as Metro Vancouver communities north of the Fraser River.

It says while the heavy rain is slated to end today, more inclement weather is expected to move to B.C.'s south coast by evening and last into Friday.

The systems are expected to bring up to 90 millimetres to parts of the Metro Vancouver region until Friday afternoon.

The province's River Forecast Centre has placed a high streamflow advisory on the region, including all of Vancouver Island and the south coast basin area from Metro Vancouver to Powell River.

It says "prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain" could bring total precipitation of up to 200 millimetres over the next three days in some areas.

Environment Canada says motorists should allow extra time for travel, as there will likely be pooling water on roads and in low-lying areas.