Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Langley, B.C.

A train has struck and killed a pedestrian in Metro Vancouver, and police are investigating.

RCMP say the collision happened at about 7:44 a.m. Thursday near Glover and Billy Brown roads in Langley.

Police say emergency responders tried to administer life-saving measures to the pedestrian but the victim died at the scene.

No further details surrounding the collision have been released.

Police say some roads in the area have been closed to aid investigators looking into the case.

They are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to contact RCMP.