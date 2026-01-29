Metro Vancouver News

Richmond RCMP release video of pedestrian being struck by car

Photo: Richmond RCMP Pedestrian critically injured in Richmond collision, witness sought.

Police in Richmond have released video of a collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

At around 6 p.m. Jan. 5, RCMP officers were called to the intersection of No. 1 Road and Youngmore Road. Officers arrived to find a pedestrian lying on the ground with serious injuries.

Police have released video of the collision and they are now asking for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the collision to contact them.

The Richmond Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Video canvassing confirmed the pedestrian was crossing the road when struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver has been identified and investigators have ruled out speed and alcohol as contributing factors.

Police are searching for another pedestrian who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident. Investigators believe this person may have key information about the incident.

Police can be reached at 604-278-1212 or [email protected], quoting file number 2026-485.