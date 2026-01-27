Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver's hospitality sector mixed on later liquor-serving hours

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Narrow Group owner David Duprey has applied for later liquor-serving hours at his Uncle Abe’s bar, and his Monarch Burger and Slim’s BBQ restaurants.

The City of Vancouver’s move last year to allow bars, pubs and restaurants to apply for longer liquor-serving hours on an ongoing basis is finding traction from business owners.

The city told BIV last week that it has received 102 applications for later hours—52 from pubs and bars and 50 from restaurants.

Of all applications, the city has approved 58, the city said. Its application fees are usually $2,832, including a base fee and a neighbourhood notification fee.

The province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch must also approve business requests for later hours. It said in a Jan. 19 email it has so far approved 35 applications.

The new potential hours for the businesses depend on licence class and neighbourhood.

Bars, pubs and nightclubs citywide can apply to open as early as 9 a.m. and serve alcohol.

Those businesses downtown can apply to stay open as late as 4 a.m. nightly, except for those in the Downtown Eastside. Outside the downtown core, those bars can apply to stay open until 2 a.m. on weeknights and 3 a.m. on weekends.

In most cases, the hours are now potentially one hour later than what was the case before.

Restaurants citywide can apply to be able to stay open until 2 a.m. nightly. Previously, the latest they could stay open was 2 a.m. on weekends, and 1 a.m. every other night.

Restaurant and bar owners who spoke to BIV said they like the city’s newfound flexibility in allowing later liquor-serving hours although they did not think that the new later potential hours will generate much more revenue.

Narrow Group owner David Duprey said that his Uncle Abe’s bar on Main Street and East 14th Avenue is the first bar on Main Street to be fully approved for later hours.

He was also happy that he was able to convert what was a restaurant licence to being a bar licence, which further enables later hours and for him to be able to close his kitchen earlier while continuing to serve alcohol.

His application process took about four months, said Duprey, who continues to wait for approval for later liquor-serving hours at his two restaurants: Monarch Burger and Slim’s BBQ.

“It won’t be a huge moneymaker or a big change, but it is still a positive thing,” he said.

“We had to do public signage and go through a bit of a process.”

Numbers nightclub owner John Clerides said his Davie Street bar has also been approved for later hours. The approval time of nearly four months was quicker than a separate recent application he submitted to the province for an additional 25 seats, bringing the total to 300.

That application approval took seven months and many thousand dollars in fees, he said.

“It’s going to take me another year and a half to pay it off,” he said.

BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO Ian Tostenson told BIV he does not think the change to later alcohol-serving hours will make much difference for restaurants.

“I would imagine that they're looking for extended hours to accommodate some of the international travellers who will come to Vancouver during the FIFA World Cup,” he said.

Indeed, Earls Restaurant + Bar owner Stan Fuller said that he has applied to have his Vancouver restaurants be able to stay open until 2 a.m. every night.

While demand for food after 1 a.m. usually happens on weekends, and he can already stay open until 2 a.m. on those days, Fuller said that he likes the flexibility to also be able to stay open that late on weeknights, when there are big events.

“It will probably be pretty slow at this time of year, but as it warms up, in April, May, June, and all the way through October, I think people would like to stay out later.”

Not all restaurant owners say they are planning to apply to stay open until 2 a.m. every night.

Tap & Barrel owner Daniel Frakel, for example, said he has no plans to apply for those hours.

“Nobody's going to be eating at that time so for us it doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“If you operate like a pub or like a nightclub, and that's the crowd you want, then maybe it makes sense, but we're a family restaurant.”