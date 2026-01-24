Metro Vancouver News

'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity': Man captures epic northern lights image on flight to Vancouver

Northern lights from the sky

Photo: A WestJet flight to Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, was the perfect place to snap photos of the aurora borealis during a major solar storm. Photo courtesy Mike Dandurand

Numerous British Columbians captured awe-inspiring images of the aurora borealis this week, but one man's photos soar above the rest — literally.

A vibrant northern lights display was captured across North America, from coast to coast, as a severe geomagnetic storm manifested the aurora's magical green glow.

With the fog working against them, locals managed to capture some impressive jewel tones in the dark sky overnight on Monday and Tuesday (Jan. 19-20). Some people captured images in traditional aurora hot spots, such as Porteau Cove and Burnaby Mountain, while others even captured them in Vancouver city.

But one man took the aurora hunt to new heights after a viewing at a scouted location didn't pan out on the night of the biggest storm.

A magical aurora viewing from a plane

Mike Dandurand, 33, is a travel videographer and photographer and was in Northern Alberta for a week working on a dark sky project for the northern lights. He caught some great footage that week. But on the night he had to leave, it was cloudy in Peace River when the big solar storm hit.

"Luckily, I had all my camera gear with me, as my carry-on for the flight," he told Vancouver Is Awesome. "I changed my seats to be at the very back of the plane. No one really likes to sit back there. So I kind of gambled that I would get a row to myself so I could set up, and sure enough, I did."

The next struggle was ensuring the area around the window was dark enough to capture the dancing lights since the cabin is never completely dark. Dandurant improvised by packing some electrical tape and using a hoodie to craft a makeshift studio around the window.

"I taped my hoodie all along the window and made it sealed so that I could just slide my camera lens into the hoodie and then tape that off. So I kind of created a little shade light box thing, and that gave me a clear shot out the window," he says.

Photo courtesy Mike Dandurand

Dandurand spent the entire flight to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) snapping photos of the impressive aurora scene unfolding outside of the WestJet plane (see gallery for images).

"It was amazing," he recalls. "Sometimes you can see amazing northern lights through your camera, but you won't see it to the naked eye. But when I look out the window, this storm is so powerful. You'd look out the window without a camera, and you could see them dancing and moving around.

"It was pretty epic. For me, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be up there with all my camera gear and the flight attendants being so nice to let me kind of take over a part of the plane," he says.

From ski to surf: The journey from Montreal to Ucluelet

Dandurand's photography journey started over two decades ago on the other side of Canada. He says he developed a love for the craft at age 12, and began doing professional sports photography when his brother became a pro skier.

The shutterbug moved out west after falling in love with Vancouver Island's rugged West Coast. He now works as a lieutenant with Ucluelet Fire Rescue, and has been a volunteer firefighter for five years.

Photo courtesy Mike Dandurand

His volunteer position has taken him on a variety of calls, many of which are first responses to vehicle collisions on the winding road heading into Tofino. He advises drivers to give the tricky thoroughfare the respect it deserves. There's no cell reception in the middle of the island.

Dandurand jokes that he's an "undercover French Canadian" because he's lost his accent. But he's never lost his love for capturing the beauty around him, and while he still hits the slopes, you can't find him catching the surf in windswept Ucuelet.

Check out his videos and shots for tourism, travel, action sports and weddings on his Instagram.



