'Really bad injury': Team rescues adorable injured seal in West Vancouver

Photo: Eva Handeland Eva Handeland alerted the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society to a small injured seal in distress near her home in West Vancouver.

A good Samaritan notified Vancouver's marine mammal experts when she saw a small seal in distress this week.

Eva Handeland hails from New York but has lived in Metro Vancouver for 22 years. She lives near Sunset Marina in West Vancouver and observes plentiful wildlife on her doorstep. So when she spotted a small injured seal on her ramp, she knew she needed to get help.

"The seal was on a ramp that goes down to the water in front of my house," she tells Vancouver Is Awesome. "It had a really, really bad injury."

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society responded to Handeland's call within a half hour, as they needed to capture the injured seal before it dove back into the ocean.

Two of the VAMMR members secured the seal in a net while the third got a carrier to put the female seal inside.

"I've also heard that this isn't uncommon, that [seals] get stuck in fish netting and fishing line," she says. "We figured that it must have gotten stuck in [her neck] when she was smaller, maybe even as a pup, and then, as she couldn't get rid of it, and as she grew, this fishing line that was wrapped around its neck started cutting her flesh."

Local woman encourages people to look out for wildlife

The local animal lover hopes the small marine mammal is on the road to recovery, but urges people be more careful with garbage and what ends up in landfills.

She also commends VAMMR's speedy response and encourages others to call them if they spot marine mammals in need.

VAMMR responds to over 300 marine mammal emergencies annually, and is "Canada's only dedicated marine mammal hospital facility."