North Shore Rescue saves lost hiker in Suicide Gully

Photo: North Shore Rescue A North Shore Rescue volunteer makes their way to a lost 69-year-old man in Mount Seymour’s Suicide Gully.

A hiker who wound up lost in Mount Seymour’s Suicide Gully was lucky to make it out, North Shore Rescue says.

The team was called to the area on the west side of Mount Seymour on Wednesday evening when a 69-year-old man lost the trail on the return from Brockton Point and made the decision to head downhill – something that can be fatal on the North Shore.

At one point, the man reached a strategically placed North Shore Rescue supply cache that has signs warning hikers to stay where they are.

But the man continued, bushwhacking down through steep terrain to about the 400-metre elevation point where he was able to get enough cell reception to call 911.

“The cell phone reception is not very good there,” said Dale Weidman, North Shore Rescue search manager.

A ground team drove up to the Spur 4 area in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve and hiked up to the man to carefully escort him out.

When lost, people’s instincts often tell them to go downhill toward safety, but on the North Shore, that usually ends in cliffs, drainages and waterfalls. As the name suggests, Suicide Gully can be highly dangerous.

“It looks okay and then it gets steeper as you go,” Weidman warned.

Importantly, the hiker hadn’t told anyone where he was going or when to expect him back, meaning without cell reception, he’d have been on his own in the elements, which he didn’t have the necessary gear or supplies for.

“He would have spent the night, and it wouldn’t have made any difference for us because we wouldn’t have known about it,” Weidman said.

North Shore Rescue always recommends staying put once you’re lost as it will make it easier for rescuers to find you and you won’t inadvertently put yourself or rescue volunteers into an even more dangerous situation.

Because of the icy conditions on the trails this time of year, hikers need to have crampons or microspikes, the team advises.