B.C. Law Society investigates obscene remark that has delayed Myles Gray hearing

Photo: The Canadian Press Protesters hold banners with a photograph of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015, before the start of a coroner's inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023. A public hearing into police conduct surrounding the deadly altercation was unexpectedly halted after a lawyer uttered an obscene comment heard over the public audio stream on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Law Society of British Columbia has opened an investigation after a lawyer made an obscene comment that was broadcast over the audio stream of a public hearing into the 2015 police-involved death of Myles Gray.

The legal regulator says it is looking into "concerns" about the matter, which forced the adjournment of the long-awaited hearing midway through the third day of testimony on Wednesday in Vancouver.

The society referred to its code of professional conduct for lawyers, which requires them to be "courteous and civil" with all those they encounter in the course of their practice.

The hearing into Gray's death after a beating by a group of seven Vancouver police officers is expected to last 10 weeks, but has been adjourned until Monday after a lawyer was caught on a microphone calling someone "stupid," followed by an extreme vulgarity sometimes used to describe women.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says it understands "certain obscene language" was heard over the audio stream, calling such language in a public hearing "serious and unacceptable."

It urged caution on Thursday against trying to figure out the source and the target of the comment.

Several lawyers involved with the hearing declined to comment about the adjournment, indicating that the remark on the audio stream wasn't heard by those present in the hearing room that day.