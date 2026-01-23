Metro Vancouver News

'Significant' damage to B.C. island community's only bridge scraps reopening schedule

Bridge bashed by tugboat

Photo: The Canadian Press Wood-deck bridge in Westham Island, B.C., south of Vancouver leads visitors to tranquil farms, a winery and world-renowned bird sanctuary, is shown on Tuesday, July 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains

A bridge that provides the only road access to a Metro Vancouver island community has suffered "more significant" damage than originally thought, after it was hit by a tugboat this week.

Transit authority TransLink says the original plan to have the Westham Island Bridge repaired within several weeks "is no longer possible."

TransLink says crews will carry out additional surveys and assessments on the wood-deck single-lane truss bridge, but no timeline on reopening to vehicle traffic has been announced.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it's investigating the crash from Coquitlam, where the tug named Quadrant Partner and its owner are located.

The Westham Island Bridge, which opened in 1909, has only been open to pedestrians since the Tuesday afternoon crash, which splintered timbers on a structure below the bridgeway, according to photos on social media.

Shuttle services on the other side are being provided, and the City of Delta says emergency services to the island have been limited by the closure.

"We know residents and businesses need certainty, and we don’t want to provide a timeline until we can stand behind it," TransLink says of the repair process. "Safety will continue to guide every decision as we move forward."