Vancouver hotel metrics fizzle to end sizzling 2025

Hotel metrics fizzle

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Century Plaza Hotel has operated on Burrard Street in Vancouver since 1971.

Most people expected Metro Vancouver's hotel sector to post dismal year-over-year comparisons in December for occupancy, average room rate and revenue per available room.

After all, pop superstar Taylor Swift performed three concerts in December 2024, pushing occupancy and room rates sky high.

What may be a surprise, however, is how much the city's average hotel room rates underperformed those in Metro Toronto in the last quarter of the year.

Toronto hotels for the third consecutive month in December were able to charge a higher average daily room rate than Vancouver counterparts. This is good news for visitors to Vancouver but translates into lower profits for the city's hoteliers.

Vancouver's average daily room rate is usually the highest among Canadian metropolitan centres, and the city in July set a record for having the highest average room rate among all major Canadian centres for any month ever: a revised $379.06, according to CoStar, a global provider of real estate data, analytics and news.

CoStar's national director of hospitality analytics, Jan Freitag, told BIV Thursday that he expects Vancouver to break that record for the highest ever average room rate for a major Canadian centre for any month ever this July because Vancouver is set to host two of its seven World Cup games during the month.

"You're going to see a spike in room rates for that period," he said.

Vancouver's hotel sector throughout 2025 showed strength, Freitag added.

In 2025, Vancouver notched the highest average daily room rate for a Canadian major centre: $284.44, according to CoStar.

That compares with Toronto's average daily room rate for 2025: $260.77, the company's data shows.

Vancouver's hotel occupancy rate was 78.4 per cent for the entire year, the data shows.

"That's three points higher than Toronto," Freitag said. "And the national average for occupancy in the year was 66 per cent. That speaks to Vancouver hoteliers being able to attract a lot of people."

The Vancouver region's total room supply in 2025 was up slightly, by 0.4 per cent, to 26,295 rooms.

Toronto ends 2025 with higher room rates than Vancouver

For the month of December, Toronto hotels posted a $224 average daily room rate, up 3.4 per cent from $216.56 in December 2024. Vancouver's average room rate in December, in contrast, fell in value by an extraordinary 31.7 per cent: to $217.42 from $318.33 in December 2024, largely due to not having the bump from having Taylor Swift perform three shows at BC Place.

Updated data shows Toronto hotel room rates in November averaged $275.92 compared with $227.87 in Vancouver. That followed October, when Toronto hotel room rates averaged $293.64 versus $269.21 in Vancouver.

Freitag said his company's data for previous months can change as new information comes forward from hoteliers.

Vancouver hotels in December returned to being the most occupied in Canada after a two-month stint as the country's second-most-occupied hotels, after Toronto.

Vancouver hotel rooms were 65.2 per cent occupied during the month of December. Toronto, with a 60.7 per cent occupancy rate in December, fell to No. 3 among major Canadian centres for occupancy, given that Quebec City's hotels were on average 60.9 per cent filled during the month.