OneBC group 'facilitated' off UBC campus by RCMP amid safety fears

Protesters greet OneBC

The University of British Columbia says RCMP officers "facilitated" a group of people from the OneBC party off its Vancouver campus after they failed to follow instructions to leave for their own safety, with one of the group being carried away by police.

The group led by B.C. MLA and party leader Dallas Brodie — who has disputed accounts of unmarked graves at residential schools — had shown up for what UBC called a "protest event" in front of its Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

They were met by a large group of counter protesters, who can be seen on social media videos jeering at the OneBC group.

Brodie says in a social media video that although the event generally "went really well" she was later assaulted multiple times by a "mob."

She had appeared with OneBC candidate Jim McMurtry and former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson, who is seen on social media videos being picked up and carried away horizontally by three RCMP officers.

UBC says in a statement that when it "became clear that there were potential safety risks" Brodie's group was told to leave.

Hundreds have gathered at UBC to protest Frances Widdowson and OneBC leader Dallas Brodie. pic.twitter.com/t5nsegVxlI — Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) January 22, 2026

"As the visitors were not following these instructions, RCMP then facilitated their departure from campus," the statement says.

"The university is not aware of any arrests or injuries during this protest and any questions about RCMP actions are best addressed by RCMP."

UBC says it is "fundamentally committed to upholding free inquiry, the free exchange of ideas and opinion, academic freedom, diversity of perspective, and reasoned debate."

Neither Brodie nor the RCMP immediately responded to a request for comment.

Both McMurtry and Widdowson have questioned a May 2021 announcement that more than 200 suspected unmarked graves had been identified on the grounds of a former Kamloops residential school.

Social media videos show McMurtry being jostled at Thursday's event before a counter protester snatches a placard out of his hands and someone runs away with it.

In December, one person was arrested after Brodie and others tried to hold a similar event at the University of Victoria without the school's permission.

At the time, the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said it was deeply concerned that the unsanctioned event, under the guise of freedom of speech, will promote residential school denialism and cause further harm to survivors.