Myles Gray police beating hearing in B.C. adjourned after hot-mic obscenity

Photo: The Canadian Press Melissa Gray, third from the left, speaks about her brother, Myles Gray during a break from the public hearing into the police-involved death of Gray, flanked by mother, Margie Gray, second from the left, along with friends in Vancouver, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A public hearing into the 2015 police beating death of Myles Gray that got underway in Vancouver this week has been adjourned after a lawyer used a strong obscenity to describe someone in a remark captured by a microphone.

The long-awaited hearing by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner that is scheduled to last 10 weeks was halted midway through Wednesday's testimony and a posting on its audio feed says it will resume Monday morning.

The live audio stream of Wednesday's proceeding captured the obscenity, in which a lawyer whispered that another person was "stupid," calling them an obscenity sometimes used to describe a woman.

The remark came amid a discussion between lawyers and adjudicator Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey, a retired B.C. Supreme Court judge, about the playing of police recordings at the hearing.

Gray died after a violent altercation with a group of Vancouver police officers in August 2015.

The seven officers have denied misconduct at the hearing, which was requested by Gray's family, and none of the officers has ever been charged or disciplined over the deadly incident.