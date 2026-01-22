282419
Police investigating first Vancouver homicide of 2026

Homicide unit called in

The Canadian Press - Jan 21, 2026 / 6:04 pm | Story: 595522
Photo: The Canadian Press
Police in Vancouver are investigating the city's first homicide of 2026.

A statement from police says a man was stabbed Tuesday near East 10th Avenue and Commercial Drive.

Police say they were called at 8:40 p.m. and the victim was transported to hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Christopher Jumal Sanderson.

Investigators say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department's homicide section.

