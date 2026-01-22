Metro Vancouver News

Police investigating first Vancouver homicide of 2026

Homicide unit called in

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police in Vancouver are investigating the city's first homicide of 2026.

A statement from police says a man was stabbed Tuesday near East 10th Avenue and Commercial Drive.

Police say they were called at 8:40 p.m. and the victim was transported to hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Christopher Jumal Sanderson.

Investigators say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department's homicide section.