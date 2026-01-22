Metro Vancouver News

Driver detained for allegedly leaving scene after overpass crash on Richmond highway

Photo: Photo courtesy of DriveBC. Traffic backed up after truck struck the Blundell overpass on Highway 99 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

Police have detained a truck driver that allegedly left the scene of an overpass strike on Highway 99 in Richmond, according to B.C. Highway Patrol.

Police received the call just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Witnesses told police an excavator was being towed on a flat-deck trailer when it crashed into the Blundell overpass going southbound.

Witnesses claim the driver got out of the cab but drove away from the scene before police arrived.

The driver was stopped by police around 20 minutes later, according to Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with B.C. Highway Patrol.

“Any time there is a collision that potentially causes damage, the driver must stop to provide information,” he said.

Police are now working with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement to determine appropriate charges, which could include licensing and permit issues.

There were no injuries in the crash.

According to police, the damage to the overpass appears to be "superficial" and southbound traffic was not blocked.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Transit will be following up to examine the overpass and ensure it is safe.

Drivers should monitor DriveBC to check whether the area is clear.