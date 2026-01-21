Metro Vancouver bridge linking Westham Island damaged, closed to vehicle traffic
Damage closes bridge
Vehicle access to a Metro Vancouver island has been cut off after its only bridge to other communities was closed due to an incident involving a marine vessel.
The City of Delta says the unspecified incident Tuesday evening has forced the emergency closure of Westham Island Bridge, although it remains open to pedestrians and a shuttle service on the other side has been set up.
The city says Westham Island residents should still call 911 if they need urgent assistance.
Delta Coun. Dylan Kruger shared a photo on social media showing splintered timbers on a structure under the bridge way.
Transit authority TransLink says damage assessments and repairs are underway.
The single-lane, wood-deck truss bridge owned by TransLink opened in 1909 and underwent major rehabilitation in 2019.
