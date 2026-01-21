Metro Vancouver News

Metro Vancouver bridge linking Westham Island damaged, closed to vehicle traffic

Photo: The Canadian Press Wood-deck bridge in Westham Island, B.C., south of Vancouver leads visitors to tranquil farms, a winery and world-renowned bird sanctuary, is shown on Tuesday, July 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains

Vehicle access to a Metro Vancouver island has been cut off after its only bridge to other communities was closed due to an incident involving a marine vessel.

The City of Delta says the unspecified incident Tuesday evening has forced the emergency closure of Westham Island Bridge, although it remains open to pedestrians and a shuttle service on the other side has been set up.

The city says Westham Island residents should still call 911 if they need urgent assistance.

Delta Coun. Dylan Kruger shared a photo on social media showing splintered timbers on a structure under the bridge way.

Transit authority TransLink says damage assessments and repairs are underway.

The single-lane, wood-deck truss bridge owned by TransLink opened in 1909 and underwent major rehabilitation in 2019.