Downtown Vancouver office market in ‘slow-motion correction’

Photo: Submitted. Vancouver company LC Fitness Management puts on fitness events at B.C. offices, including this June 2024 boxing match on the 37th-floor rooftop of The Stack featuring boxers from Diaz Combat Sports in East Vancouver.

Vancouver’s downtown office market is seeing a gradual correction, but return-to-office mandates and experiential upgrades are offsetting some of the weakness, some experts say.

Downtown availability reached 14.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025—the highest level since 2003, according to a Jan. 13 report from Colliers Canada.

This comes after Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq:AMZN) put a combined 246,000 square feet back onto the market as part of its consolidation into The Post, the 1.3-million-square-foot property recently acquired by Spain’s Pontegadea Group.

“The tech giant’s move is emblematic of a broader unravelling,” said Colliers.

The commercial real estate firm said the 700,000 square feet added in the fourth quarter pushed listings to an average of 537 days on market, with some having been empty for nearly two years.

Overall vacancy declined slightly to 12.1 per cent, but only because much of the newly listed space remains occupied until mid-2026, the firm said.

One bright spot for the sector may be return-to-office mandates.

Employers in finance, technology, law, audit and consulting are requiring their workers to be in the office at least four days a week, said Nabil Sabet, group director with M Moser Associates.

“There is a huge spike in certain industries, and I think it is coming from what will be a very intense return-to-work program in the new year,” he told BIV in December.

Tara Finnegan, senior vice-president with CBRE Ltd., said Toronto has seen the biggest push and it’s more “nuanced” in Vancouver.

She said her clients in Vancouver want more in-office occupancy by their teams, but are justifying it in terms of company growth and the necessity of working together to achieve it.

“It’s more than just like, ‘We want you chained to your desk three days a week,’” she said.

The trend dovetails with the flight to quality observed in the office market for quite some time. The bifurcation of the market is elevating offices that promote holistic lifestyles, ease of commute and access to transit, Finnegan said.

But the impact on vacancy and availability could be muted because some tenants are giving up larger space in exchange for better space.

“It’s not necessarily just, ‘Because people are in the office more, they need a bigger footprint.’ In some cases, absolutely, but in other cases it’s just a recalibration of the way they work,” she said.

Office designers are seeing an influx of opportunities to make offices more “magnetic,” said M Moser’s Sabet.

Designers are increasingly providing luxury amenities that workers can’t necessarily afford at home. Food and beverage are becoming more ubiquitous, as well as private spaces to breathe and disconnect, he said.

Other trends include creating a multitude of work settings within an office; aesthetic improvements like more artwork, graphics and branding connected to the employer’s mission; and elements of nature that make offices feel less sterile.

“Building a cheap office with bad acoustics is just not going to fly in 2026,” Sabet said.

Joshua Cameron of LC Fitness Management Inc. cited pickleball, tennis and basketball courts (like the one at The Post) as examples of amenities that more employers are providing.

“They’re kind of popping up everywhere,” he said.

The former boxing champion started his company in 2022 after he noticed underutilized gym spaces in the city during the height of COVID-19. The company, which now has four staff and over 30 contractors, is a vendor and third-party operator of gyms and health amenities in B.C. offices.

Current clients include Fortinet Inc. (Nasdaq:FTNT), for whom LC manages three gyms and related programming.

The company also does one-off nutrition and meditation workshops, and fitness events like a 2024 rooftop boxing match at The Stack, an office building owned by Oxford Properties Group.

He said younger generations are especially drawn to health and wellness programs, and while some “dinosaurs” aren’t thrilled, property managers and tenants are getting on board.

Even municipalities like the City of Cranbrook have come calling, Cameron said.

“Ten years ago, a municipality would never have called a third party like us,” he said.