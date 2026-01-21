Metro Vancouver News

Richmond realtor gets house arrest for forging dead man's name

Photo: Richmond News file photo. A Richmond realtor was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 for forgery in Richmond Provincial Court.

A former Richmond realtor received a six-month conditional sentence, with the first four months under house arrest, after pleading guilty to forging the signature of a dead person on a condo transfer deal.

Justice Bonnie Craig handed down the sentence on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Renee Doe-Wei Lam’s defence lawyer Kevin Westell asked for a discharge, but the Crown prosecutor, Kristen Gagnon, argued the seriousness of the crime warranted jail time served in the community.

In 2013, Lam’s mother bought a pre-sale condo, and in 2016, a man she was in a romantic relationship with decided to buy a pre-sale unit in the same building.

Lam was the real estate agent in the man’s condo purchase.

The purchase price for the man’s condo was $385,000 and $320,000 was due on completion of construction.

In April 2016, the man decided to transfer his pre-sale condo to Lam’s mother’s name, and they both signed an assignment agreement, prepared by Lam.

However, when they found out they’d have to pay a fee for the developer to consent to the assignment, they decided not to use the assignment, and rather do it on the closing day when there would be no fee.

On Aug. 24, 2016, the man gifted Lam’s mother $320,000 for the closing amount of the purchase.

Two days later, however, he passed away at Lam’s mother’s home.

A few weeks later, Lam couldn’t find the original assignment from April, but she wanted to respect the man’s wishes both about the condo and keeping the relationship secret.

She got a new assignment from the developer to transfer the property to her mother and forged the man’s signature on the document.

She submitted it to the developer, and the legal title was transferred to her mother on Oct. 17, 2016.

Craig said the impact of Lam’s crime on the man’s family was “significant.”

On top of grieving the loss of the family’s “patriarch,” they found out his signature had been forged on the paperwork, which transferred the property to Lam’s mother whom the man's family thought was a family friend.

In an impact statement, a family member said the man’s trust and the family’s trust were “abused” by Lam.

“The discovery of the forgery added additional grief to the family’s grief over (the victim’s) passing,” Craig said.

Lam was sued civilly, sanctioned by the BC Financial Services Authority and then was charged criminally for the forgery.

Craig described how the man’s son had to spend “countless hours” and money proving the offence because Lam "didn't accept her role in the commission of he offence."

The civil lawsuit was settled in April 2019, but it is covered by a non-disclosure agreement.

The BC Financial Services Authority then sanctioned Lam in 2022, and she was fined $7,500 as well as $1,500 in enforcement expenses, and her realtor licence was suspended for three months.

After that, police started an investigation and criminal charges were laid in 2024.

Craig noted Lam had a strict upbringing from her father. However, her youth was also marked by frequent absences by her father, a mother who had depression and needing to help raise her sister.

Lam became a realtor in 2003 and one of her colleagues described her as “highly professional” with “high standards of conduct,” Craig told the court.

Lam has left the real estate profession.

“Needless to say, her reputation is damaged as a result of the offence,” Craig said.

A doctor’s assessment stated Lam was at “low risk” of repeating this behaviour, and was in “emotional turmoil” after the man’s death. She also had a “protective nature” with her mother.

“Dr. Thomas described these factors as eroding Ms. Lam’s judgment and decision-making abilities,” Craig said. She further quoted from the doctor’s assessment that the offence appeared to be an “unusual convergence of stressors rather than calculated criminal intent.”

When considering sentencing, Craig said aggravating factors included how Lam committed a breach of trust in her position as a licensed realtor, abused the man’s trust and confidential information, saying she was acting on behalf of him, but hiding the fact he had died.

The offence also had a “significant impact” on the victim’s family and affected their ability to grieve.

Mitigating factors were her guilty plea “within a reasonable period of time,” which saved the court time and money and saved the victim’s family from having to testify and “relive their trauma.”

Craig said Lam accepted responsibility, was remorseful and had “some insight” into the effect on the victim’s family.

Lam also had a history of stable employment as well as support from family and friends.

Other mitigating factors were the amount of time that had passed since the offence, about nine years, and there were no offences since and no issues with bail compliance.

Lam has also faced consequences for her offence, including reputational damage and public condemnation through disciplinary action and media coverage, according to Craig.

When considering principles of sentencing, Craig said the offence was serious, a breach of trust, wasn’t impulsive and was done deliberately.

Lam had to get a new assignment, fill out the paperwork, forge a signature, possibly practice the signature in order to forge it, get the approval of the developer and register it with the Land Title Office.

“Ms. Lam had plenty of opportunity to reconsider and not continue with the offence,” Craig told the court.

However, she added, the fact she wasn’t acting contrary to the dead man’s wishes in that he wanted to transfer the property to Lam’s mother, reduced her moral culpability.

Craig said she gave “serious consideration as to whether a discharge would be contrary to the public interest.”

However, Craig added, Lam was a licensed realtor at the time the forged document was used.

“The community put trust in her to act according to her professional duties as did (the victim) and his family,” Craig said. “Ms. Lam breached that trust.”

She reiterated that the offence wasn’t impulsive; rather, done deliberately with “some degree of planning.”

While Lam didn’t benefit directly from the crime, she would benefit “indirectly” through her mother.

Therefore, Craig concluded a jail sentence was “necessary to address denunciation and deterrence.” The jail sentence will be served in the community.