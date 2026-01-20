Metro Vancouver News

Teen lost consciousness before fatal fall from Cypress Mountain chairlift

Photo: Stephan Labbe / Lodestar Media The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a Maple Ridge teen fell from a Cypress Mountain chairlift in West Vancouver on Thursday, Jan. 15.

The teen who died in a fall from a Cypress Mountain chairlift last week was in medical distress and had lost consciousness immediately before the incident, West Vancouver police say.

The fall happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, near the top of the resort’s Sky Chair where it is about a 50-foot drop to the ski run below. The 18-year-old Maple Ridge resident was with a family member and friends at the time.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but not before a valiant effort by both volunteer and professional first responders.

“It was such a profoundly tragic event that this young man’s life was cut so short at an early age. We’re really feeling for [his family],” said Suzanne Birch, West Vancouver Police Department spokesperson.

Mark Kascha, a first aid instructor of more than 25 years and one of the first bystanders to step in following the teen's fall, said he was struck by the compassion and teamwork demonstrated by total strangers.

“As more and more volunteers came in, we had doctors, we had nurses, a firefighter came in, and it was this huge outpouring of volunteers,” he said. “That was that one little bit of heartwarming out of all this. You read all the animosity on the news all the time, but here you’ve got the entire community coming together to help.”

Kascha said he has been in touch with the teen’s family.

“My heart goes out to them. Such a young man, and this is just a tragedy altogether,” he said.

The BC Coroner’s Service is now investigating the exact cause of death. At the time, police said it wasn’t clear how the incident happened and that there were no mechanical issues with the chairlift.

Kascha later learned the teen had lost consciousness right before the fall, which police confirmed was consistent with witness statements. The incident might have been related to a crash on the ski hill he’d had earlier in the day.

“It’s a combination of tragedies that happened,” Kascha said. “There’s nothing that could have been done differently.”

Kascha said he is now hoping to make something good come from the tragedy. To that end, his business is offering free CPR training classes in Vancouver, Coquitlam, Richmond, Surrey, North Vancouver, Calgary, Lethbridge, Edmonton, Kelowna, Regina, and Winnipeg, starting on Jan. 23 and running until the end of February.

“To honour that volunteer spirit and to encourage and help people to gain more skills … to empower people, to give them the confidence,” he said. “The biggest thing is not to be scared of helping and contacting 911 when it’s needed.… When CPR is needed, don’t be scared. Start it as soon as possible.”

Registration for the free CPR training can be done at vancouverfirstaid.ca.

Kascha said he was also struck by the professionalism and level or urgency shown by the Cypress Mountain ski patrol.

“Unbelievable effort from them,” he said. “People should feel comfortable on that mountain knowing that they have a ski patrol like those guys.”

Cypress staff released a statement following the incident.

“Cypress Mountain extends our heartfelt condolences and support to the guest’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” it read.

Trained first responders and bystanders alike are at risk of experiencing lasting trauma from incidents like one at Cypress. The best method for coping and preventing mental health problems is to talk with others and process the incident, Kascha said.

Volunteers from the West Vancouver Police Department’s victim’s services unit were on scene the night of the incident, and they remain available to anyone in need.

“Anyone who was impacted is invited to reach out for support by calling us at 604-925-7468,” a statement from the department read.