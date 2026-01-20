Metro Vancouver News

Third extortion-linked shooting in a week in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey, B.C., say they have responded to another shooting related to extortion violence.

The latest attack came early Monday at about 4:30 a.m. along King George Boulevard near 71 Avenue, where the shooting was reported at a local business.

The Surrey Police Service says no one was injured, but they arrived to find the business and some vehicles damaged.

Serious crime investigators have taken the case, with police saying the attack appears to be linked to the ongoing spate of extortion violence.

The latest shooting is one of least three in the Metro Vancouver city over the last week that investigators have linked to extortion.

There were also extortion-related shootings last Wednesday and Thursday, with one damaging a business on King George Boulevard and another at a home in the Panorama Ridge neighbourhood.