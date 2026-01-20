Metro Vancouver News

A$AP Rocky announces Canada Day concert in Vancouver

Photo: Photo courtesy Live Nation/@pleckham. A$AP Rocky has released a new album and announced a huge international tour, including a show in Vancouver.

After years without a studio album, A$AP Rocky has dropped his fourth album and has announced a massive global tour in one week.

The 42-date tour includes shows in Chicago, Paris, and, of course, Vancouver, where he'll take over Rogers Arena on Canada Day (July 1, 2026).

The Don't Be Dumb tour is supporting Rocky's new album of the same name; it's his first studio album since 2018's Testing, though he's been busy in the intervening years with collaborations, standalone singles, a budding film career, co-chairing the Met Gala, and a growing family with Rihanna.

"An unprecedented hype led up to DON’T BE DUMB’s release, surpassing 1 million pre-saves on Spotify, making it hip-hop’s most pre-saved album on the platform," reads a press release about the tour.

Posters for the tour don't share any opening acts, but do note the concert will be by "A$AP Rocky and his alter egos." Alter egos include Mr. Mayers, Dummy, and Babuska Boi.

Presale tickets go on sale Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. local time. The general public sale opens Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

A$AP Rocky: The Don't Be Dumb Tour

When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Show at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Arena - 800 Griffiths Way

Cost: TBA