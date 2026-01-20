Metro Vancouver News

Police probe whether extortion victims 'recklessly' returned fire in Surrey, B.C.

Police in Surrey, B.C., say an extortion-related investigation into a home being shot at over the weekend has spawned a second investigation into whether bullets went flying in the other direction as well.

Police say the residence in the Bear Creek neighbourhood was shot at on Saturday and while the home was occupied at the time, nobody was injured.

Surrey Police spokesman Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton says investigators are now also looking into whether one or more people inside or outside the home "carelessly and recklessly used firearms themselves" to return fire.

No arrests have been made in either investigation though Houghton says police have identified all the people who were at the targeted residence.

He says the investigation is continuing.

There has been a surge in extortion-related shootings in the Lower Mainland, including a business being shot at in Surrey, in an incident reported Monday morning.