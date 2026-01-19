Metro Vancouver News

Heavy fog is causing widespread flight delays, cancellations at YVR. Here's what to know

Fog causes travel chaos

Photo: Photo: @AccBalanced/X. The fog advisory will remain as poor visibility causes flight delays and cancellations at YVR airport on Jan. 19, 2026.

Travellers should check their flight status before heading to the airport, as numerous flights are delayed or cancelled due to thick fog across the Lower Mainland.

Numerous flights were cancelled or delayed on flights headed to or from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) over the weekend, and more trip interruptions are possible in the coming days.

Sixty-six flights have been cancelled over the past 24 hours at YVR, according to FlightAware, an online flight tracker that provides real-time data for over 196 countries globally.

Additionally, the airport is currently "experiencing departure delays of an average of 43 minutes."

Forty-two flights are delayed, and six are cancelled on Monday's schedule, according to YVR's departures page.

YVR's arrivals page shows an even bleaker picture, with 79 flight delays and 14 cancellations on Monday's schedule.

But not all cancellations can be attributed to the poor visibility caused by the fog, YVR spokesperson Alyssa Smith told V.I.A.

"We are seeing the impact, but flights can be delayed or cancelled for many reasons," she said. Certainly, some of those can be attributed to the fog. But [they can also be caused by] weather in other destinations, and other decisions that get made within an airline network.

"So we can't exactly pinpoint the number of flights that have been affected directly because of the fog. It's that handful that are affected."

Airlines and NAV Canada make safety calls during heavy fog

YVR works closely with meteorologists and NAV Canada to determine whether it is safe for planes to land or take off due to visibility on the runways.

"Ultimately, it is the decision of the pilot and NAV Canada on whether they're landing," she noted.

When visibility worsens, flight schedules slow down in response. Smith likens the practice to leaving more space between cars in traffic during times of inclement weather. More space is required between aircraft to ensure safety before takeoff and during landing.

The fog ebbs and flows, but there are three main conditions YVR notes on the ground: reduced visibility, low visibility, and a ground stop.

"And that's all predetermined based on the distance at which you can see in front of you," she clarifies. "We've got just been some things to measure that, but those three conditions then do dictate how many flights can arrive and depart within an hour."

Over the weekend, YVR experienced a "handful of ground stops," meaning no flights arrived or departed during this period. This happens when it isn't safe for aircraft to move, noted Smith.

In technical terms, airport crew refer to viewing as Runway Visual Range (RVR). When "Reduced visibility operations (RVOP) kick in when pilots can only see the runway or runway lights from a distance of 2,640 feet or less," the airport notes in a news release.

"To put that into perspective, that’s like standing at BC Place and judging whether you can see Science World across False Creek. Low visibility operations (LVOP) are triggered when visibility drops to below 1,320 feet or the equivalent of about four Vancouver city blocks."

YVR fog delays: Check your flight status before leaving

Environment Canada has a fog advisory in place as of Monday (Jan. 19), advising locals that a ridge of high pressure over the province has trapped moisture near the surface, creating the heavy fog. The Strait of Georgia, Burrard Inlet, Boundary Bay and the Fraser River have particularly dense accumulations.

Visibility is expected to improve in the afternoons, but fog is expected to redevelop each night. By mid-week, the ridge is expected to break down, allowing incoming systems to clear the fog, according to the advisory.

Travellers should check the status of their flight with their airline and online with YVR before heading to the airport.

YVR offers a tool that allows passengers to view a step-by-step guide through the airport based on their specific flight information. From here, you can see if your flight is delayed and any updates you should know.