Police investigating after shots fired from Surrey, B.C., apartment, balcony

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A shooting inside a Surrey, B.C., highrise apartment has resulted in the detention of several people.

Surrey police say the shooting was reported at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, inside the building in the 9600 block of 136A Street in the Metro Vancouver city.

A statement says officers located the suite where the shots originated and detained a number of people inside, although all have since been released pending further investigation.

Police say the shots were likely fired both inside the apartment suite and outside on the balcony, and no one was injured.

No motive for the shooting has been determined.

Surrey's major crime investigators have taken over the case, and police are urging those with information on the shooting to come forward.