Surrey man charged for attempting to light SkyTrain passenger on fire

Photo: Transit Police Photo. Charges approved after Transit Police make arrest in SkyTrain assault.

A Surrey man remains in custody facing several charges after Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrested him following an unprovoked assault on a man on board a SkyTrain in Burnaby.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Sukbinder Sogy.

Charges of assault with a weapon, mischief causing actual danger to life and possession of incendiary material have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

Sogy remains in custody pending his next court date on Jan. 21.

According to a Transit Police media release, on Dec. 16, 2025 just before 3 p.m., a man was asleep on board a SkyTrain travelling from Vancouver to Burnaby when another man allegedly poured a liquid on the victim’s clothing and attempted to ignite it.

Several bystanders intervened, removed the suspect from the train at Patterson SkyTrain Station and held him until police arrived.

“This was a terrifying ordeal and thankfully, the victim did not suffer any serious physical injuries,” said Const. Amanda Steed.

“Transit Police would never ask that anyone place themselves in harm’s way, but we need to acknowledge the bravery and selflessness of the bystanders who rushed to assist the victim and held the suspect until police arrived.”

Anyone who experiences or witnesses a crime on or near transit is asked to report it.

Call 604-515-8300 or text 87.77.77 for Transit Police. Always call 9-1-1 in an emergency.