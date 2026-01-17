Metro Vancouver News

Richmond, Vancouver cafes join annual Hot Chocolate Festival

Cafes join Hot Cocoa Fest

Photo: Photo courtesy of Sweet7. Sweet7 in Richmond and Vancouver is one of more than 100 stores taking part in the 16th annual Hot Chocolate Festival in B.C.

More than 160 stores are serving unique hot chocolate drinks across the Greater Vancouver area for one month.

The 16th annual Hot Chocolate Festival is featuring 234 different flavours of hot chocolate across 13 neighbourhoods from Jan. 17 to Feb. 14.

Some stores also offer dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan options, with flavours offered at different times throughout the month-long festival.

Richmond has six stores taking part in the festival. Returning vendors include Artigiano, Little Pisces and Purebread, while Sweet7, Hanoi Drip Coffee and Globe at YVR are new this year.

Sweet7, which also has a store in downtown Vancouver, is offering a caramel oolong hot chocolate, as well as a cheesy ube (purple yam) boba hot chocolate.

Meanwhile, Little Pisces is adding Asian and tropical-inspired flavours into their drinks, including white rabbit candy and "pina cocoalada."

More than 80 businesses in Vancouver are also taking part in the festival. These include popular Minks Chocolates with a rosemary hot chocolate, Thierry with a 64-per-cent Li Chu hot chocolate from Vietnam and Analog Coffee with a dark chocolate and pomegranate hot chocolate.

Several stores like Drunken Chocolatier and Fife Bakery are incorporating Hong Kong milk tea and dessert flavours.

For the full list of hot chocolate flavours and vendors, visit the festival website.