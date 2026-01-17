Metro Vancouver News

Photogenic puppy leads police to thief who stole from high-end homes

Photo: Unsplash A German Shepherd puppy. Police say a similar pooch was spotted on camera in the days leading up to several break-ins targeting high-end homes in the Lower Mainland.

He wasn’t a police dog, but a German shepherd puppy captured on home security camera videos played a starring role in leading detectives back to a serial break-in artist and his stash of stolen goods.

Michael Rudolph Horyn, 58, of Port Coquitlam, is set to be sentenced Wednesday in Port Coquitlam provincial court for a series of Lower Mainland break-ins targeting high-end residential properties, including in West Vancouver.

In the West Vancouver break-in, which happened Nov. 6, 2019, almost $200,000 of cash and jewelry was stolen from a home on Southborough Drive in the British Properties while the residents were away on vacation.

The thief did leave one calling card, however – an image captured on the home’s video surveillance system.

When detectives dug further they found the same man had been captured on other home security cameras in the days leading up to the break-in, walking the puppy in the neighbourhood.

Comparing notes with other detachments, police discovered a similar pattern in Burnaby and Coquitlam: the same man was consistently spotted walking the puppy in the area in the days before a break-in occurred.

Police determined the suspect was likely using the puppy as a prop, evading suspicion by posing as a regular dog walker while he cased potential targets.

The canine connection led investigators to identify a suspect, who lived in Port Coquitlam.

Two weeks later, police officers from both the West Vancouver Police Department and the Coquitlam RCMP showed up at the suspect’s home with a search warrant. There they found a large stash of stolen property, including items stolen from the West Vancouver break-in, as well as more than $93,000 in cash, police said at the time.

A search warrant was also executed on a storage locker in Calgary.

Police said at the time one of the items seized appeared to be a ledger of addresses targeted by the suspect.

Items stolen in the West Vancouver break-in included jewelry, watches, identification documents, antiques and cash.

Since then, the case has been grinding through the courts.

On Oct. 30, 2025, Horyn was convicted of two counts of break and enter and five counts of possession of stolen property in connection with break-ins in West Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam and Burnaby, between July and November, 2019.

Sentencing for Horyn is scheduled for Jan. 28 in Port Coquitlam provincial court.