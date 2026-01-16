Metro Vancouver News

B.C. teen dies after falling from chairlift at Cypress Mountain ski resort

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

An 18-year-old has died after falling from a chairlift at the Cypress Mountain Resort northwest of Vancouver, in what police are calling a "tragic accident."

A statement from West Vancouver RCMP says emergency services were called around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday but the young man from Maple Ridge, B.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP spokeswoman Suzanne Birch says in a statement that "all available evidence points to this being a tragic accident” and there are no obvious indications of technical or mechanical issues with the chairlift.

She says the investigation is now with the coroner’s office.

Police previously said victims' services workers were at the scene to offer support to witnesses and urged anyone in need to reach out.

Investigators also say the person who died has been identified and family have been notified.

Cypress Mountain, about 28 kilometres northwest of downtown Vancouver, was the location for some skiing and snowboarding events during the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

"Cypress Mountain extends our heartfelt condolences and support to the guest’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," the resort said in a brief statement on Friday.

