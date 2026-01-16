Metro Vancouver News

B.C. rejects industry’s ask for longer liquor service during World Cup

Late liquor service rejected

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Frankie’s Italian Kitchen owner Raffaele Aiello said he would like to stay open later hours than normal when Vancouver hosts World Cup games.

The B.C. government is rejecting the hospitality industry’s request to cut red tape and allow all restaurants and bars to temporarily stay open longer on 2026 World Cup game nights.

“The province is going to get completely bogged down with paperwork,” said BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO Ian Tostenson.

The process for an owner to get permission to have a restaurant or bar stay open later than usual is cumbersome.

It requires liquor licensees to apply separately for each single night that they want to alter their hours of liquor service by submitting a “temporary change” request to B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB).

Not only must restaurant and bar owners make separate requests for each day that they want liquor-service hours extended, but they are limited to making a maximum six of those requests each year.

Vancouver is set to host seven World Cup games between June 13 and July 7.

That means restaurants and bars will not be eligible to stay open late serving alcohol on each one of those dates even if they max out all of their temporary change requests and get approved for each one.

“The LCRB is not planning a blanket extension of hours during the FIFA World Cup,” the LCRB said in an email. “Licensees with interest in extended hours can apply for a temporary change, subject to local government approval.”

Applying for even one of these temporary changes requires many hours of work, Tostenson said.

“Because it's a fundamental change in their liquor-service hours of operation, it has to go to the public for input,” he said. “They have to post for two weeks that this restaurant or this bar wants to increase their hours to stay open until 4 a.m., which is the latest allowable closing time.”

Not being able to apply to stay open late on each of the dates when Vancouver hosts a World Cup game means that customers could be confused about whether an establishment is open late or not, Tostenson added.

Destination Vancouver CEO Royce Chwin said he would like to see hospitality businesses capitalize as much as possible on increased demand during the World Cup.

“The real question is, in my mind, are we making it easy for the hospitality industry at large to take advantage of the investment we’ve made in World Cup?” he said.

“If we over-process these opportunities, why would the community want to support these events in the future?”

Tostenson said another question is whether the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) will allow restaurants to have viewing parties on patios.

Another question is whether the province will provide a blanket loosening of approvals for restaurants with new licensed patios. If it fails to do that, it may also be inundated with requests, he said.

City changes extend hours for hospitality businesses

The City of Vancouver is also involved approving when restaurants are able to operate.

Vancouver city council voted last summer to extend potential closing times for bars, pubs and nightclubs. Those businesses may now apply to close as late as 4 a.m. in the downtown, excluding the Downtown Eastside. Businesses outside downtown are eligible to apply to stay open until 3 a.m. on weekends and 2 a.m. on weeknights, according to new city rules.

The city also extended potential liquor-serving hours for restaurants. Restaurants that serve liquor may now apply to extend their alcohol service hours until 2 a.m. each night. Previously, restaurants could only apply to be able to serve liquor until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends.

Ismet Yetisen, who owns the Boston Pizza franchise on Beatty Street outside BC Place stadium said he would like to stay open until 5 a.m. on dates when Vancouver hosts World Cup games.

He believes that he will be able to stay open during the World Cup games, despite any FIFA restrictions on business activity within two kilometres of the stadium, because he plans to partner with a World Cup beer sponsor to sell their products.

He said he thinks the city and province “should make special exceptions” to enable his business and others to stay open later and thrive at a time when Vancouver is set to host what the B.C. government has estimated to be hundreds of thousands of visitors during the World Cup.

“They come here, not just for eating and sleeping, they come in here to enjoy their time viewing games and to have fun in town,” Yetisen said.

Across Beatty Street and a block north, Frankie’s Italian Kitchen owner Raffaele Aiello said he would also like to stay open at later hours than normal when Vancouver hosts World Cup games.

He said he is unsure how potential fencing and barriers might impact his business but he hopes that fans attending games will be able to access his business before and after game times.

“We're looking on how to capitalize on the business that's coming through, as this kind of thing doesn't happen often,” he said.

Aiello usually closes his business at 11 p.m. each night, and he said he would like to be able to stay open until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., and serve alcohol.

He added that he plans to hire extra workers and give current staff extra shifts to handle the extended hours.

His restaurant has 160 seats, and he has a separate attached venue called Frankie’s Jazz Club, which will be participating in the Vancouver International Jazz Festival (VIJF), which is set to be in full swing during the World Cup.

World Cup prompts entertainment changes

The VIJF is the biggest Vancouver festival that normally takes place in later June and early July.

That will not change due to the World Cup, VIJF executive director Nina Horvath told BIV.

“We expect one of the big challenges still to be hotels—both in terms of availability and in the cost of them,” she said.

Indeed, many downtown Vancouver hotels in December were completely sold out on World Cup game nights.

Ones that still had rooms on those dates were asking higher rates for three-day stays than they were for similar stays weeks earlier.

The Rosewood Hotel Georgia, for example, was charging $6,120 in early December for what it calls a King Room for a three-day starting June 23, the day before one of the games Vancouver is hosting.

It was selling that same room for a three day stay starting June 2 for less than half that price: $3,024.

The VIJF normally covers hotel-room costs for artists who perform at the festival, so soaring hotel-room rates have organizers devising new programming strategies.

“We're lucky that there's such a depth of local talent,” Horvath said, without revealing who will perform at the festival. “We have lots of local artists that we can shine a light on.”

The advantage of the World Cup happening at the same time as the festival is that there will be substantially more people in the city to potentially entertain, she said.

The VIJF included 176 shows last year, and Horvath said she expects the festival to provide a “similar” number of shows this year.

“It's going to have the same mix of free and ticketed shows that people always appreciate,” she said.