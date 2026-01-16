Metro Vancouver News

Part of Broadway in Vancouver to be closed for 4 months. Here's what you need to know

Set for Broadway closure

Photo: Photos courtesy B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Transit/Flickr. The Broadway Subway Project will force the closure of the city block between Main and Quebec streets starting on Monday, Jan. 26, for about four months.

Vancouverites commuting on Broadway may need to find an alternative route or allow extra travel time starting this month.

Ongoing work on the Broadway Subway Project will force the closure of the city block between Main and Quebec streets starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 26, for approximately four months.

The traffic deck on the city block — a temporary bridge built over the construction to facilitate traffic — and supporting girders are being removed. Buses must detour around the one-block closure while crews remove it, according to a news release.

Buses will bypass the closure using E. 8th Avenue, so drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route. During the day, both north and south of E. 8th Avenue will have turn restrictions.

Once the crews complete the four-month project, traffic will return to the block of East Broadway with one lane open in each direction. The other two lanes will remain closed as they work to rebuild them, with an expected completion date in the summer of 2026.

Once all four lanes of traffic reopen between Main and Quebec streets, the south sidewalk will be reconnected to Main Street.

In an emailed statement, the City of Vancouver told V.I.A. it is supporting the province during the closure for efficiency.

"We understand construction activities can be disruptive, and thank residents, businesses and commuters for their patience and cooperation while ongoing critical rehabilitation, renewal and development projects take place around the city," the city said.

Several bus priority measures will be implemented to reduce impacts on transit, including bus queue jumpers, signal priority, and dual turning lanes for buses and cars to mitigate delays.

Photo: Joe A. Kunzler Photo, AvgeekJoe Productions/Flickr

How much of a delay should riders expect on their journey?

TransLink is also working with the city to mitigate the impact on transportation and manage delays, spokesperson Thor Diakow told V.I.A.

"We anticipate minor delays and are working with project partners to reduce them. Our focus is to ensure transit remains reliable and safe throughout this work."

Diakow highlighted the same mitigation tactics mentioned by the city, adding that they have been put in place to "have the least impact on customers, with minor temporary changes to some bus stops."

"These bus stop re-allocations will enable buses to move into travel lanes, making service more reliable," he explained.

Transit riders should expect up to five extra minutes of travel time during the peak period. However, "delays could fluctuate depending on changes to traffic patterns," Diakow said.

What you should expect in the area if you aren't driving

People in the area should expect "elevated noise" due to the construction. Work is planned for Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, work may occasionally occur after 10 p.m. and on Sundays, according to the B.C. government.

Pedestrians may still use the sidewalk along the block connecting Main and Quebec streets during the planned closure. The city will also implement pedestrian crossings.

Businesses will also stay open during this time.

During the early stages of the planned work, the city will have people on site to help locals navigate the changes. The project page states "buses and local traffic will be diverted via Quebec Street and E. 8th Avenue to minimize delays" and allow drivers neighbourhood access.

The Vancouver Police Department will be on-site to help the flow of traffic at intersections. Additionally, Broadway Subway Project ambassadors will be in the area to help cyclists and pedestrians.

Signage in the area will also indicate to pedestrians and drivers that businesses are still open.