Canada announcement in Delta aimed at reducing lithium reliance on China

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati photo Pictured at the Jan. 15th major funding announcement, from left: Delta city councillor Dylan Kruger, Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal, city councillor Jennifer Johal, Delta MP Jill McKnight and Saad Dara, co-founder and CEO of Mangrove Lithium.

The federal government made a major funding announcement in Delta Thursday morning for a company behind a cleaner technology initiative aimed at reducing Canadian reliance on China for battery-grade lithium.

Delta MP Jill McKnight was at Mangrove Lithium’s flagship facility in Tilbury on Jan. 15 to announce a strategic investment of up to US$65 million from the Canada Growth Fund for the company, part of an US$85 million structured financing package with various major investors.

The financing announced will help accelerate the company’s commercial development and deployment of its innovative refining technology, aimed at improving Canada’s battery supply chain, economic resilience, as well as the creation of high-quality, skilled jobs.

“What’s happening here, not just in Delta but in Canada, is good for the global clean economy. When companies like Mangrove Lithium succeed, Canada succeeds. This is our government’s economic plan in action, supporting Canadian workers and businesses, building our economy in the face of global uncertainty and shifting trade dynamics, and empowering Canadians to build a more prosperous, sustainable future right here at home,” said McKnight.

Mangrove has developed a patented electrochemical refining technology that converts diverse lithium feedstocks into high-purity battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate, a process that also produces less waste than the current process used in China.

Also housing the company’s research and development labs, the new facility is open and is expected to be fully operational within the coming months, at which time it will be capable of producing enough battery-grade lithium annually to support approximately 25,000 electric vehicles.

The Tilbury plant will also serve as a catalyst in a plan to open an even bigger facility in Eastern Canada, capable of producing 20,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium, enough to power more than 500,000 electric vehicles annually.

Having signed a Memoranda of Understanding with multiple leading U.S. battery gigafactories, Mangrove has also noted that because the majority of lithium is currently processed in China, any restrictions pose a significant risk to global supply chains, making domestic capabilities like Mangrove’s increasingly vital.

Saad Dara, company co-founder and CEO, said the government investment combined with “world-class partners and investors” not only marks a milestone for the company, but also for the future of the lithium supply chain in North America.

The first commercial facility in Delta is just the beginning as the reliance on overseas supply chains will be reduced, he added.

“Right now, like most of the world, Canada ships its lithium resources elsewhere for processing, losing much of the value of this critical mineral. Mangrove’s unique and proprietary liquid chemical technology converts this raw material into a battery-grade product at the highest quality and the lowest cost at a lower carbon footprint. We believe our technology is best positioned to develop capacity for refined lithium and Canada, creating energy security and domestic economic growth,” Dara said.

Also, on hand were representatives from the Delta Chamber of Commerce, Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Daliwal, Delta city council member and acting mayor Dylan Kruger and city councillor Jennifer Johal.

Kruger, noting Delta is home to “trailblazing companies” and the city is making a conscious effort to invest in its industrial areas, said that “in an ever-changing world, Canada cannot be dependent on foreign powers for its energy security.”

Mangrove is backed, among others, by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, BMW i Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Asahi Kasei and BDC Capital.

The company says the government investment validates Mangrove’s technology and plan.