Metro Vancouver News

Hootsuite providing services to homeland security agency years after ICE reversal

Serving US border agency

Photo: Chung Chow/BIV Hootsuite headquarters in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Vancouver-based technology company Hootsuite Inc. is providing U.S. Customs and Border Protection with social media management and “support services,” according to public documents.

The US$2-million contract with Seneca Strategic Partners LLC sees the American federal contracting firm tapping the Canadian company for its services. The deal, which was approved in July 2024 and is valid until 2029, comes as the U.S. agency—the largest in the Department of Homeland Security—takes part in an aggressive immigration crackdown.

The agency is usually charged with protecting the U.S. border, but the current administration has deployed its agents into cities to arrest immigrants alongside other federal agents.

In 2020, Hootsuite backed out of a three-year contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

At the time, President Donald Trump was nearing the end of his first term and ICE had faced sustained criticism for a policy that separated thousands of immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The contract has “divided the company,” wrote former CEO Tom Keiser, who is based in the U.S., in a social media post at the time. “As a result, we have decided to not proceed with the deal with ICE.”

Hootsuite's current CEO, Irina Novoselsky, is also based in the U.S.

Hootsuite signed the latest contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection during the last months of President Joe Biden’s term. The terms of the contract, which are detailed in a public federal procurement database, provide little detail on what services Hootsuite is providing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have been actively involved in aggressive operations to arrest immigrants, including in places like Minneapolis, where protests against their presence have escalated after an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good, a U.S. citizen and 37-year-old mother of three.

The agency has also sought to make major changes at the border. Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection proposed new laws that would require visitors to the U.S. to provide their social media history for the previous five years.

Hootsuite did not immediately respond to a request for comment.