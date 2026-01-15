Metro Vancouver News

Maple Ridge city councillor faces new sexual assault charges, following charges last May

Councillor charged again

Photo: City of Maple Ridge Ahmed Yousef

New sexual assault charges have been laid against a Maple Ridge councillor who was already facing a prior domestic assault charge.

The BC Prosecution Service announced Thursday that four new sexual assault charges have been laid against Maple Ridge city councillor Ahmed Antar Yousef Mohamed, who goes by the name Ahmed Yousef.

Yousef has been a Maple Ridge councillor since 2018 and unsuccessfully ran for the Liberal Party in the 2021 federal election.

On Thursday, two new indictments were filed against Yousef alleging sexual assaults in Port Coquitlam. The first includes three charges of sexual assault, while the second involves a single allegation of sexual assault.

Both indictments are labelled as 'K-files,' which indicate allegations involving intimate partner violence, although the BC Prosecution Service says the two indictments involves two different alleged victims.

He's scheduled to make his first court appearance on the new charges on Feb. 12.

Last May, Yousef was charged with assault, pointing a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm. That indictment was also a 'K-file.' He was also charged with two counts of disobeying a court order.

A special prosector, Claire Hatcher, was assigned to Yousef's investigation last May, when other charges were first laid against him. A special prosecutor is appointed to “avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as an elected public official,” the BC Prosecution Service says.

While Yousef remains a Maple Ridge city councillor, the city's website lists him as “on leave.”