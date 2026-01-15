Metro Vancouver News

Extortion-related shooting is fourth in B.C.'s Lower Mainland since last week

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey say another shooting linked to ongoing extortion violence happened overnight, in at least the fourth such attack in the Lower Mainland since last week.

They say the latest shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 13400 block 56 Avenue.

Police say arriving officers found a home and a vehicle had been damaged by gunshots, but no one was injured.

Investigators say early indications show the attack is linked to "the ongoing series of extortions" in the city that has been targeting the South Asian community, and the case has been taken over by Surrey police's serious crime investigators.

The shooting is the second extortion-related attack in as many days in Surrey, while shootings also happened in Langley and Delta last week that police have linked to the same motive.

In another incident, Surrey businessman Baljinder Singh Garcha was found shot dead in the street around midday on Tuesday, in an apparent daylight killing that police have not linked to the wave of extortion.

There was also a series of extortion-related shootings in Surrey last month.