Fatburger worker allegedly battered over bacon

Photo: Daithi Mac A Vancouver fast-food cook suffered serious facial injuries after allegedly being punched by a man on bail who became enraged when he was refused free bacon.

A dispute over extra bacon left a fast-food worker with serious facial injuries in downtown Vancouver Fatburger.

Police say a 23-year-old cook at the Fatburger on Granville Street was punched in the face Monday, Jan. 12, after refusing a customer's demand for a free topping.

CTV News Vancouver reports the suspect, 24-year-old Jaxon Andre Carter, was chased out of the restaurant and arrested by officers nearby. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Megan Lui said the employee tried to offer the customer a refund, but couldn't defuse the situation.

“The customer was still unhappy—walked to the back of the store, to the kitchen, punched him in the face and fled,” Lui said.

Investigators say Carter was already on bail for a similar alleged attack on a transit security guard in Coquitlam.

He was released two days before the Fatburger employee was attacked.

-With files from CTV News Vancouver