'Pay what you can': Visit 3 Vancouver museums by donation with this new offer

'Pay what you can'

Photo: Photo: Museum of Vancouver Vancouver museums have offered a new incentive to visit.

Three popular Vancouver attractions will offer by-donation entry to the public, starting next month.

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Vancouver Maritime Museum and Museum of Vancouver will welcome visitors for "Pay-What-You-Can Sundays" starting Feb. 1.

On the first Sunday of every month, people are encouraged to pay what they can to visit the three Vanier Park attractions, allowing you to enjoy the exhibitions and programming at a cost you can afford.

Visitors can explore the city's history, check out new exhibitions and discover cool science offerings all in one day, while visiting the seaside park. Each of the attractions is within short walking distance of the others.

Vanier Park is home to some of Vancouver’s most exciting cultural destinations, says David Jordan, executive director of Vancouver Maritime Museum.

"With monthly Pay-What-You-Can Sundays, we’re making it possible for everyone to explore the park’s museums, share experiences with family and friends, and discover the rich stories our institutions have to offer," he says.

What can you expect at these Vanier Park attractions?

At Vancouver Maritime Museum, guests can check out Arctic Passageways, where explorers "attempt to map the Northwest Passage through Inuit Nunangat, feast their eyes on the skeletal remains of a beaked whale or explore the world of hard-hat diving in Vancouver in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Visitors to Museum of Vancouver can also enjoy multiple exhibits that dive into the city's rich history. One of the current exhibitions, the Suitcase Project, showcases the suitcases of roughly 23,000 Japanese Canadians and more than 100,000 Japanese Americans who were forced to leave their West Coast homes in 1942. They were given only a day or two to pack their belongings, and were photographed in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Western Washington.

Other feature exhibits at MOV include Living with Long Covid and The Work of Repair: Redress & Repatriation at the Museum of Vancouver.

Space enthusiasts can discover several permanent and new exhibits at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, including the Planetarium Star Theatre, live science demonstrations in the Groundstation Canada Theatre and interactive options in the Cosmic Courtyard. Some of the hands-on experiences in the courtyard include the Mars Explorer, where you play a planetary geologist and Alien Encounter, where you play a starship captain searching for life in a galaxy.

“We believe curiosity should never be limited by cost,” says Michael Unger, programming director for the space centre. “Pay-What-You-Can Day reflects our mission of learning without frontiers, welcoming everyone to explore the universe in a way that feels accessible and inclusive, no matter their background or budget.”

How much is a typical three-attraction ticket?

A Vanier Park Attractions Pass, including access to all three attractions, typically sells for $74.60, although a current promotion offers it for $67. On top of the three Vanier attractions, an all-access pass includes a 10-per-cent discount to the following:



Vancouver Aquarium,



Capilano Suspension Bridge Park,



Grouse Mountain,



Science World Vancouver, and



Flyover in Canada.



Pay-What-You-Can Sundays at Vanier Park Museums

When: Begins Feb. 1 and continues on the first Sunday of every month

Where: Vanier Park - 1000 Chestnut St.

Cost: By donation