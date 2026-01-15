Metro Vancouver News

Police watchdog probes fatal shooting of woman in Burnaby, B.C.

British Columbia's police watchdog says it is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman who was reportedly in possession of weapons.

It happened Tuesday evening in Burnaby, where RCMP say they responded to a call about a person in distress at a home near the intersection of Carleton Avenue and Oxford Street.

RCMP say officers arrived and spoke to the caller, who had left the home for their own safety.

Police say the officers encountered the woman at the residence, and an interaction ensued during which police fired shots.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office is asking anyone who has information or video footage related to the incident to come forward.

The agency investigates all incidents involving officers that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.