Metro Vancouver News

Unusual bedroom-shower layout featured in Metro Vancouver rental

A shower in the bedroom?

Photo: Facebook Marketplace A Metro Vancouver rental ad shows a shower in the 'big' bedroom

A rental in Burnaby has an unusual water feature.

The basement suite in a Burnaby house has an uncommon definition of ensuite bathrooms.

Two rooms currently being rented have private washrooms attached to them, but the showers are set up differently than most.

They're in the bedroom.

Both rooms being rented (referred to as the "big room" and "medium room") have what's essentially a toilet closet. The showers, however, open directly into the bedroom.

There's also a sizable gap above the shower doors, which could be good for anyone looking for built-in humidifier in their bedroom.

Each room is being rented right now via Facebook Marketplace. The big room is going for $1,000, while the smaller one is $990.

Along with the bedroom showers, the unit has a shared kitchen. There's also a laundry room and small living space shared with another tenent already living there.

This isn't the first time Metro Vancouver renters have seen an unusual bathroom-bedroom layout. In 2021, a bathroom with a bed listed as a "micro suite" garnered international headlines.