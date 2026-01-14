Metro Vancouver News

Richmond ordered to remove high-res traffic cameras by privacy commission

Cameras ordered removed

Photo: Maria Rantanen/Richmond News. The City of Richmond has been ordered to take down high-resolution cameras from the intersection of Granville Avenue and Minoru Boulevard.

The City of Richmond has been ordered by the privacy commissioner to take down traffic cameras that were installed to support law enforcement at the intersection of Granville Avenue and Minoru Boulevard.

Michael Harvey, the Information and Privacy Commissioner, said the city must stop collecting personal information through the cameras, delete all recordings and “disband” the equipment.

Richmond city council approved a budget in 2024 to install cameras at intersections in order to collect information that would help RCMP to identify criminals.

The plan was to install them at 10 intersections for a cost of $2.5 million.

Harvey made these three recommendation last year, but the city replied in November that they didn’t intend to comply and expected an order to be issued.

In his order, Harvey said the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act doesn’t authorize the city to collect information through these public safety cameras or to field test them.

“As a result, the collection of personal information has been undertaken contrary to s. 26 of FIPPA,” the order reads.

Furthermore, the OIPC said the city hadn’t provided “adequate notification” to people about the “purposes and authority for collecting their personal information.”

The city started testing the video surveillance program last February using multiple high-resolution cameras that collect footage of people, licence plates and vehicle identification.

The field test, according to the OIPC order, was to evaluate the cameras’ technical capabilities, how many cameras were needed, where to put them and whether they provided adequate footage for the RCMP.

The city needs to provide the OIPC with proof by Feb. 26 that it has complied with the order.