Highway 1 overpass struck and damaged by over-height truck in Surrey

Photo: BC Highway Patrol An excavator being hauled on a flatbed trailer struck and damaged an overpass along Highway 1 near Surrey on Wed. Jan, 14, 2026.

Another B.C. highway overpass has been damaged by an overheight load.

BC Highway Patrol was called just after 9:30 this morning to Highway 1 eastbound, at the 192 Street overpass in Surrey. Motorists witnessed a commercial truck hitting the overpass while towing an excavator on a flatdeck trailer.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.

“The overpass has been visibly damaged, and police are working with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to ensure the roadway is safe,” said BCHP in a news release.

“Police are working with CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) to investigate how this happened and ensure appropriate enforcement,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin. “The eastbound right lane was immediately shut down due to the collision, and motorists should expect delays in the area.”

There has been a marked rise in cases of overpasses damaged by over-height vehicles in recent years. Last year, the BC government launched a lawsuit against a trucking company involved in six overpass and/or bridge crashes since 2021.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit will examine the damage from today’s incident at the 192 Street overpass to ensure that it is safe for travel.