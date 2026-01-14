Metro Vancouver News

Police link another shooting in Surrey, B.C., to extortion

Another extortion shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A shooting overnight in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., has been linked by police to ongoing cases of extortion violence.

Police say shots were reportedly fired at around 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of King George Boulevard.

Officers responding to the reports found that no one had been hurt in the attack that damaged a business, but no further details have been released.

Investigators say while they are looking into the matter, the shooting appears to be "related to the ongoing series of extortions" in the Metro Vancouver city.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

There has been a rise in extortion-related shootings in the Lower Mainland, including shootings at homes in Langley and Delta last week, as well as a series of shootings in Surrey last month.