Homicide probe after man found shot dead in street in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating a homicide in the Metro Vancouver city after a man was found dead in the street.

Homicide investigators say police were called to the area in the 3500 block of 176 Street on Tuesday around noon after reports of a man lying on the street.

Police arrived and found the man had been shot, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Surrey police then responded to a vehicle fire in the 18900 block of 40th Avenue, which investigators say is linked to the man's death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the case or those with dashcam footage of the area to contact police immediately.