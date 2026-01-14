Metro Vancouver News

B.C. government confident on World Cup accommodations as critics warn of gaps

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. The average nightly rate for short-term-rentals in Vancouver that are still unbooked is currently as high as $467 for some World Cup match days, according to industry data provider AirDNA.

The B.C. government is not considering changes to its short-term-rental (STR) policies during this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026 despite concerns about a possible accommodation shortfall that could frustrate thousands of fans at the height of the massive tournament.

B.C. Housing Minister Christine Boyle said in a December interview there are no plans to change its policies “because we know people can rent out their primary residence and that is a good option, and also because we don’t want to see long-term renters be evicted from their homes so that their homes could be listed.”

The government is sticking to its guns even as one economic analysis identifies major hotel and STR capacity concerns after modelling the expected number of international and domestic fans.

“We project a shortfall of 70,000 nights over the most critical nine-day period of the tournament,” said a Sept. 8 Deloitte LLP report commissioned by Airbnb Inc.

The term “nights” refers to the total number of nights spent by all guests, calculated by multiplying the number of people by the number of nights they stay, said the Vancouver-focused report.

“This translates to an average daily shortfall of 7,700 unaccommodated fans during this period, with the number peaking at 14,700 on a single peak-demand day,” it said.

Deloitte declined an interview request.

Boyle said she’s seen the global consultancy’s report but there will be accommodation options for people who choose to come here for the event.

“The numbers that we have as a province reflect that there will be space to welcome the visitors that we’re excited to welcome,” she said.

Vancouver is among the country’s tightest hotel markets, and Airbnb has long advocated for changes to the STR regime.

STRs are generally limited to a host’s principal residence and hosts must register them, with platforms tasked with validating the registration number on each listing.

Airbnb is not alone in calling for changes.

“We strongly advise increasing capacity and diversity of accommodation types available in Vancouver during the World Cup, including by temporarily expanding availability of short-term rentals,” said a statement from Expedia Group, the parent company of STR platform Vrbo.

Airbnb is asking for host registration fees—currently $1,108 per year in the City of Vancouver—to be lowered and for the licensing process to be simplified.

The city said in a statement its staff “are not currently considering changes to its short-term rental regulations” for the duration of the tournament.

“The city is also unable to override the province’s short-term-rental regulations, which limits the extent to which it can ease its current policy,” said the statement.

The city said obtaining a licence is “simple” and can be done online. It said the annual fee helps cover the cost of administering and enforcing the program.

Royce Chwin, president and CEO of Destination Vancouver, said he’s familiar with the Deloitte report but said it didn’t consider the totality of accommodation options, including visitors staying with family and friends or in farther areas such as Vancouver Island.

“The scope at which that report looked at did not fully encompass all of the available rooms,” he said, citing Nanaimo, Whistler and Abbotsford as options.

“We’re not as concerned, I think, as some of the stories are making it out to be.”

The Deloitte report said it focused on the areas of Metro Vancouver within a one-hour drive to BC Place or within 1.5 hours via public transit.

Chwin said the bigger concern is transit and transportation, which could potentially be impacted by construction projects and other bottlenecks.

Bram Gallagher, director of economics and forecasting with Denver-based data provider AirDNA LLC, said the number of STRs available in Vancouver has come down since 2024 and is seasonal.

“We had fewer available rentals in 2025 than we did in 2024, perhaps due to some of this regulation enforcement,” he said.

“Right now, the way that the rules are, I don't suspect … that there is going to be a large influx of new supply to Vancouver to sort of address a shortfall.”

There are about 5,000 STRs in the city, about 13,000 hotel rooms and about 54,000 seats in the stadium, and while many locals will attend, there still appears to be a “significant gap,” Gallagher said.

STR demand is up 245 per cent year over year for some match days, according to AirDNA.

The STR occupancy rate, currently at 41 per cent for some match days, is rising and “will only go up” with a typical booking lead time of 30-40 days and few cancellations expected. STRs in Vancouver also tend to have fewer bedrooms, Gallagher said.

“We’re already pressing up against the limits of the short-term-rental market to be able to accommodate folks with this high occupancy, particularly during the summer, which is going to be the busiest time of year but also when we’re having the World Cup games,” he said.

“We could, I think, run into some lodging shortages when we actually get to this summer.”

