B.C. homicide investigators suspect man found dead in burning home was targeted

Gangs suspected in death

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape is shown at a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police say a fire at home in Surrey, B.C., where a man was found dead Monday was likely targeted and potentially linked to organized crime.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says police are still working to identify the victim and understand the cause of his death.

They're also investigating the cause of the fire that police say "fully engulfed" the home along 56 Avenue, near the intersection with 127 Street.

Firefighters discovered the man's body inside the home shortly after 7 a.m., and the homicide team says investigators believe the incident is related to a vehicle fire reported later Monday in the area of Redwood Park, about 18 kilometres away.

The homicide team says they're working with local officers to conduct interviews and review evidence in an effort to build a timeline leading up to the fire.

Anyone with security or dash-camera footage from the area of the home between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday is asked to contact police.