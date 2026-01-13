Metro Vancouver News

Cyclist dead in probable hit-and-run in Richmond, B.C., police say

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police are investigating the death of a cyclist whose body was found along a major route in Richmond, B.C., saying the 34-year-old man may have been struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

RCMP say they received a report on Monday from one of the man's co-workers expressing concern that he had not shown up for work.

The Mounties say the colleague told police the man's absence was out of the ordinary, and he would usually ride his bike to work.

They say officers worked into the night trying to retrace the man's steps, ultimately finding his body along Westminster Highway on Richmond's east side.

RCMP say serious crimes investigators have taken over the case, believing the man may have been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, and they're asking anyone who may have dash-camera footage from the area to come forward.

They say the Richmond detachment has responded to three other serious crashes involving pedestrians so far this month, and the Mounties are reminding drivers to be mindful when sharing the roads with pedestrians and cyclists.

"Drivers need to slow down and be extra careful during this time of year," Cpl. Kenneth Lau says in the statement.

"Fog in the mornings, rainy weather and longer nights will affect the driver's ability to see who else is on the road so please give yourself extra time to respond."